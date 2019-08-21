Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Lowered Stake as Shares Declined; Td Capital Management Decreased Holding in Autozone (AZO) by $9.83 Million as Share Price Rose

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1088.08. About 182,377 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 91,971 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Llc stated it has 7,400 shares. Monroe Retail Bank & Mi has invested 0.68% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). First Advisors Lp holds 57,399 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 35,999 shares. Martin Tn stated it has 55,354 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 2,728 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 13,779 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 4,649 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 15,300 shares. South Dakota Council invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Mackenzie Financial has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 12,630 shares. Amer International reported 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 27,369 are held by First Bank & Trust Of Omaha. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Invesco has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 433,603 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.65 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) and Encourages Omnicell Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Omnicell (OMCL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY) & Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Omnicell, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 12,483 shares to 172,588 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 376,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mngmt owns 898 shares. 1,757 are owned by Summit Asset Llc. Paloma Prtn Mgmt has invested 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Assetmark has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Hartford Investment invested in 0.08% or 2,704 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% or 2,563 shares. Blackrock holds 0.09% or 1.92M shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx invested 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Greystone Managed Invs reported 0.53% stake. Bridges Inv Management accumulated 300 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0.17% or 3,023 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel owns 426 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Mngmt Limited Company has 0.14% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 3,441 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited owns 4,628 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 4,300 shares.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 27,093 shares to 646,406 shares, valued at $37.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 156,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).