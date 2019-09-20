Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Declined; Hendley & Co Has Upped Stake in T Rowe Price Group (TROW) by $339,426 as Valuation Rose

Hendley & Co Inc increased its stake in T Rowe Price Group (TROW) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc bought 3,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 61,145 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.71 million, up from 58,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in T Rowe Price Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $114.64. About 915,542 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 22/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price: “Adulting” Is Harder Without Any Financial Education; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Remaining Locations Are in Owings Mills, Maryland, and Colorado Springs, Colorado; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rambus; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Infinity Property; 08/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price and Symphony Partner to Define Compliant Audio, Video and Screen-Sharing Features for Financial Firms; 02/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price Closes International Discovery Fund To New Investors; 22/05/2018 – T.Rowe’s Taylor Sees Opportunities in U.S. Equities (Video); 20/03/2018 – T. Rowe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Axovant; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO BE ABOUT $180 MLN, OF WHICH ABOUT TWO-THIRDS IS PLANNED FOR TECHNOLOGY INITIATIVES

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.08. About 157,254 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 338,135 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 3,488 are owned by Ameritas Investment. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 55,492 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 55,301 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 63,128 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 185,739 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Tygh Management Incorporated holds 1.14% or 78,276 shares. The Illinois-based Zacks Investment Management has invested 0.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Shelton Capital reported 7,165 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 7,721 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt reported 0.33% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.25M for 36.31 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Hendley & Co Inc, which manages about $216.47M and $213.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 9,508 shares to 18,375 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold TROW shares while 234 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 157.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 160.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nbt Comml Bank N A Ny reported 45,775 shares. 200 are held by Kings Point. Pennsylvania Co holds 0.25% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 56,096 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 26,000 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Co reported 118 shares. Campbell Newman Asset invested 0.1% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Aperio Limited Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Carderock Cap Mgmt owns 0.37% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 8,975 shares. Park Circle Co invested in 1.89% or 25,250 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 10,653 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank has 0.05% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 156,326 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0.01% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) or 138,986 shares. Bb&T holds 0.01% or 5,994 shares in its portfolio.

