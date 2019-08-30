Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Cut Its Holding; Beach Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding in Medtronic (MDT) as Market Valuation Rose

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Medtronic (MDT) by 33.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 159,819 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56 million, up from 119,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Medtronic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.86. About 559,812 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 23,808 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch Advsrs Inc reported 105,600 shares. Fund has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Us Commercial Bank De holds 28,224 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 3.28M are held by Wellington Mngmt Group Llp. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 15,347 shares. West Coast Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 53,837 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 0.01% or 6,235 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 8,383 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 433,603 shares. 4.04 million are held by Vanguard Grp. Benjamin F Edwards Communications, Missouri-based fund reported 120 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 119,034 shares. Needham Inv Mgmt Ltd has 3,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.91 million for 32.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 6,145 shares to 79,672 shares, valued at $15.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 7,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 36,560 shares to 72,682 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 5,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,855 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested 1.21% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Reilly Fincl Llc holds 0% or 287 shares in its portfolio. 125 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. 35,834 were reported by Argent Trust. Moreover, Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.38% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Btc Management Inc has 36,085 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.38% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Johnson Financial Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,122 shares. Rhenman And Prns Asset Mngmt Ab holds 168,842 shares. Kings Point Capital Management, New York-based fund reported 44,306 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd reported 4,376 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 8,658 shares. House Ltd reported 1.11% stake. Regal Inv Advisors holds 39,518 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Woodstock Corporation has invested 2.18% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

