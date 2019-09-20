Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Position as Share Price Declined; As Regional Management (RM) Market Valuation Declined, Tieton Capital Management Increased Holding by $314,080

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, down from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 198,303 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Management Corp (RM) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 12,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 243,106 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41 million, up from 231,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Management Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.27M market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 98,188 shares traded or 69.81% up from the average. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 11/04/2018 – J&L Marketing Announces New Regional Vice President of Sales; 20/03/2018 – JND eDiscovery Appoints David Hanika as Regional Vice President; 12/04/2018 – Citybiz: QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 12/04/2018 – QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 27/03/2018 – Delphi Behavioral Health Group Appoints New Regional Executive Director; 22/03/2018 – Denihan Hospitality Strengthens Senior Team with Promotion of Gul Goknar Turkmenoglu to Regional Vice President of Operations; 17/05/2018 – Regional Management at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western Illinois, and Eastern Iowa; 01/05/2018 – Regional Management 1Q EPS 72c; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market

More news for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) were recently published by: Prnewswire.com, which released: “RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Regional Management’s credit risk chief to leave in Q1 2020 – Seeking Alpha” and published on September 04, 2019 is yet another important article.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.30 million activity. Schachtel John D. bought 2,000 shares worth $53,260. On Wednesday, August 14 Beck Robert William bought $132,890 worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) or 5,000 shares.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 6 investors sold RM shares while 29 reduced holdings. only 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.63 million shares or 3.66% less from 10.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 25,353 shares. North Carolina-based Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.02% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc holds 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) or 156,634 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Ltd holds 10,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Renaissance Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Prudential Financial reported 89,301 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 536,376 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 543 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 104,560 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 132,433 shares in its portfolio. The Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,639 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 23,831 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 1.00M shares. 8,826 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Capital Management accumulated 0.42% or 204,769 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 40,600 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp reported 32,379 shares. Martin Commerce Tn accumulated 54,614 shares. Needham Investment Mgmt Lc invested in 3,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 24,653 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 348,324 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). State Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 9,347 were accumulated by First Quadrant LP Ca. Systematic Finance Management LP invested in 100,370 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.25M for 36.48 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.