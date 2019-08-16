Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Lowered Its Position as Share Price Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cs Mckee LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.86 Million

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50M, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13 million shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $69.97. About 161,296 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “OMCL INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Omnicell, Inc. – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY) & Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “VERB, RBGLY & OMCL – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 31.80 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company reported 20 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 17,484 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,460 were reported by Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.06% or 15,300 shares. Bessemer Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,658 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Kopp Invest Advisors Limited Liability has invested 3.99% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc stated it has 4,455 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Light Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 522,049 shares. Hanseatic Service stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Stephens Mngmt Group Incorporated Lc invested in 0.65% or 396,023 shares. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 0.05% or 77,393 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 12,483 shares to 172,588 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 376,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Techn by 220,730 shares to 398,730 shares, valued at $23.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,770 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 341,343 shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 163,778 shares. Fairfield Bush owns 157,950 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability owns 37,320 shares or 3.17% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 123,038 shares. Steadfast Capital Limited Partnership has invested 4.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pineno Levin Ford Asset stated it has 3.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Finemark Bank & Trust And accumulated 1.83% or 266,623 shares. Overbrook Management Corporation has invested 2.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Co owns 71,738 shares. Perkins Capital Management Incorporated has 1.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,710 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Etrade Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 204,890 shares. New York-based Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 78,481 shares.