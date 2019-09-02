Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Martin & Company Cut Its Holding by $547,840 as Share Value Declined; Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Stake in Wayfair (W) by $462,796 as Valuation Declined

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 50.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 3,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 3,064 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455,000, down from 6,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.74. About 1.60M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.8. About 133,172 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Trexquant Invest Lp has 0.55% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 52,383 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). D E Shaw & accumulated 2.90M shares. Stevens Lp reported 8,373 shares. Nomura Holdg holds 0.05% or 78,494 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0.07% or 495,920 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Net Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 3,160 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Whale Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 3.45% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Smithfield Tru holds 90 shares. Westpac Bk accumulated 5,546 shares. 500 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 7,440 shares. United Services Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 10,403 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oppenheimer a long-term bull on Wayfair – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wayfair proposes $750M convertible debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wayfair: Expect Another Capital Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wayfair (NYSE:W) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.77 EPS, down 63.91% or $1.08 from last year’s $-1.69 per share. After $-1.97 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.61% negative EPS growth.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 47,874 shares to 70,114 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 77,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Tegna Inc.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Management New York has invested 2.88% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 9,581 shares. Scout reported 0.2% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt, California-based fund reported 229,472 shares. Sfe Counsel stated it has 4,003 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Aqr Mngmt Ltd has 36,714 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eam Investors Limited reported 19,339 shares stake. Us Bancshares De reported 28,224 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 69,294 shares. Marco Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 21,409 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.27M for 35.20 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Reckitt Benckiser, Omnicell, Ideanomics, and Eagle Bancorp and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “VERB, RBGLY & OMCL Upcoming Class Actions – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLGY, NFLX, OMCL, CARB CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in RLGY, NFLX, OMCL, and CARB of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.