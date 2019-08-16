Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Juncture Wealth Strategies Lowered Its Holding by $306,640 as Share Value Declined; As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stock Price Rose, Parsons Capital Management Increased Position by $758,400

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 11,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 75,739 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 26.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 5,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 24,229 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 19,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $169.35. About 277,475 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Capital Prtn Lc owns 362,915 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Cadinha Ltd Liability Com owns 0.08% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 2,750 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests owns 315 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport accumulated 137 shares. Peninsula Asset Mngmt holds 1.4% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 12,885 shares. 191,788 were reported by Bartlett Ltd Co. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,113 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama holds 162,889 shares. B & T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt has 19,248 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 56,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Shine Advisory reported 0.01% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 3,155 were accumulated by Ingalls Snyder Ltd Co. Avalon Limited Liability Co holds 0.34% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 100,007 shares. 23,853 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,894 shares to 356,778 shares, valued at $74.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 40,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,974 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.24 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.