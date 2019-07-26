Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Gam Holding Ag Trimmed Its Position by $731,600 as Stock Price Rose; Renaissance Technologies Has Raised Its Globus Med (GMED) Stake by $6.73 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 137,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.19M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 318,636 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 12.26% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q EPS 39c; 06/03/2018 – Globus Medical Enters Trauma Market; 28/03/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC GMED.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | patriot colonial spacer, sustain spacer | K173722 | 05/23/2018 |; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 12/03/2018 – globus medical inc. | sp-fix® spinous process fixation plate, | K180156 | 03/07/2018 |; 02/04/2018 – globus medical, inc. | fortress™ radiopaque bone cement (fortre | K172269 | 03/27/2018 |; 22/04/2018 – DJ Globus Medical Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMED); 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY SALES $695M, EST. $691.0M; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 21.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 9,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 42,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.40% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $75.19. About 649,611 shares traded or 64.67% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 119,034 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Champlain Investment accumulated 253,805 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Com has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 3,213 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc has 54,158 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 1492 Capital Limited Liability owns 14,033 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Dubuque Comml Bank & Com reported 1,245 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 28,936 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 1.05M shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Llc reported 53,837 shares stake. Miles Cap has 0.18% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Hsbc Holdings Public Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Guggenheim Capital Limited Company invested in 2,899 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 225,620 shares.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Realogy Holdings, Reckitt Benckiser, Omnicell, and Ideanomics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “OMNICELL, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Northern District of California against Omnicell, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Omnicell, Inc. Investors (OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Omnicell, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action â€“ OMCL – Business Wire” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Omnicell, Inc. Investors (OMCL) – Business Wire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 34,134 shares to 76,218 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 79,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $361,804 activity. Taborga Jorge R. had sold 2,509 shares worth $161,237.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lydall Inc Del (NYSE:LDL) by 84,500 shares to 88,200 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Champions Oncology Inc by 47,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,946 shares, and cut its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS).