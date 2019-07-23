Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $12.83 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Value Rose, Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Upped Holding

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 43.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 160,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, down from 368,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $68.36. About 471,581 shares traded or 17.72% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,721 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48M, up from 63,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $215. About 1.93 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability holds 12,082 shares. Etrade Cap Management invested in 0.03% or 5,057 shares. Oxbow Ltd Liability Com reported 3,381 shares. Vestor Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 36,371 shares. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm has 2,196 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mngmt holds 2,381 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 317,167 shares. Ameriprise has 3.13M shares. Papp L Roy And holds 0.27% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 7,766 shares. 906,433 are held by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Violich Capital Management invested in 6,080 shares. Coastline Tru holds 0.45% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 15,915 shares. Diamond Hill holds 0% or 1,160 shares in its portfolio. 4,387 are held by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Arvest Bancshares Trust Division has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s Caffeine-Induced Rally Reaches Frothy Valuations – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Race To Digital: Leaders Pull Ahead, Laggards Fall Behind – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 68,446 shares to 19,049 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 30,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.81M shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. Another trade for 76,411 shares valued at $13.62 million was made by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. The insider MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41 million. Gibbs Robert Lane also sold $3.99M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, February 13 Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,328 shares.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50000 In Omnicell, Inc. To Contact The Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “OMCL CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against Omnicell Inc.– OMCL – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru owns 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 63 shares. Zacks Invest reported 16,894 shares stake. Bessemer Gru owns 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 1,100 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Invest Council has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 5,500 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 492,103 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 33,449 are held by Barclays Pcl. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). King Luther, Texas-based fund reported 64,325 shares. State Street Corporation reported 1.12 million shares. West Coast Ltd Liability reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 35,999 shares. Torray reported 15,219 shares. Old National State Bank In accumulated 2,847 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited has 610 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Mngmt stated it has 100,375 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,291 shares to 92,158 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 87,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $361,804 activity. $161,237 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was sold by Taborga Jorge R. on Friday, February 1.