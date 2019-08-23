Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Champlain Investment Partners Has Cut Holding by $25.34 Million as Share Price Declined; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shareholder Impala Asset Management Trimmed Position by $16.49 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 55.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 316,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 253,805 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52M, down from 570,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 131,188 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 122,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.38M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $114.32. About 1.81 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – EXPECT HIGHER PRICE REALISATION TO MORE THAN OFFSET MATERIAL COST INCREASE – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 9.89 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,137 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.54% or 95,762 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 8,536 shares. One Capital Management accumulated 2,824 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Finance Architects has 0.17% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 700 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 44,998 shares. Godsey Gibb has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Horrell Cap reported 226 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bancorp Co holds 19,720 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 3,133 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 26,133 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Synovus invested in 21,578 shares. Bowen Hanes & Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 11,360 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc has invested 0.23% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 285,564 shares to 548,404 shares, valued at $20.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 1.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caterpillar Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday After 3 Days of Gains – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RLGY, NFLX, OMCL, CARB CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in RLGY, NFLX, OMCL, and CARB of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “OMNICELL, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Northern District of California against Omnicell, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Omnicell (OMCL) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q3 & FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omnicell, Inc. – OMCL – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20,570 shares to 806,220 shares, valued at $48.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avanos Medical Inc. by 304,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.81 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.