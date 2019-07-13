Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Reaches $68.61 After 4.00% Down Move; Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Sentiment Is 0.98

The stock of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.65% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $68.61. About 1.74M shares traded or 348.06% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer MeetingThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $2.83 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $65.87 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OMCL worth $113.12M less.

Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 52 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 53 reduced and sold stakes in Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now possess: 53.00 million shares, down from 54.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund in top ten positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 31 Increased: 36 New Position: 16.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 36.49 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It has a 73.77 P/E ratio. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Savvy Mobile Medication Workstation, which provides a platform for hospital information systems.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $361,804 activity. JOHNSTON DAN S sold $571,170 worth of stock. 750 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares with value of $59,155 were sold by PETERSMEYER GARY S. The insider Taborga Jorge R. sold $161,237.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold Omnicell, Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Co owns 36,084 shares. 157,491 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited. Tygh Capital Management invested in 0.82% or 57,458 shares. 15,347 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Eulav Asset Management reported 29,000 shares. Paradigm Mngmt accumulated 406,100 shares or 2.88% of the stock. 1,835 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 38,500 shares. Profund Ltd has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 4,356 shares. Bb&T invested in 6,152 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 4,455 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.08% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 300,377 shares. Kennedy Cap Management accumulated 250,266 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Prudential invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $3.67 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 6.33% of its portfolio in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund for 13.02 million shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 323,755 shares or 3.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 3.53% invested in the company for 846,709 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 3.03% in the stock. Oxbow Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.57 million shares.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 444,841 shares traded. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) has risen 3.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.