Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) EPS Estimated At $0.51; Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Sellers Decreased By 2.42% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report $0.51 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.08% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. OMCL’s profit would be $21.24M giving it 35.88 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Omnicell, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 138,782 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) had a decrease of 2.42% in short interest. ZBH’s SI was 2.37 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 2.42% from 2.43 million shares previously. With 1.18M avg volume, 2 days are for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)’s short sellers to cover ZBH’s short positions. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $134.45. About 732,777 shares traded. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has risen 6.81% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBH News: 11/04/2018 – Speaking about Lyft’s new subscription plans, Zimmer said the move was made in an attempt to “help change user behavior” by providing a full alternative to car ownership; 02/04/2018 – ZIMMER BIOMET GETS FDA OK OF COMPREHENSIVE® AUGMENTED BASEPLATE; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC – HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $450 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS FLOATING RATE SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Merck & Co, Exits Zimmer Biomet; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- PATELLO-FEMORAL JOINT SYSTEM GENDER SOLUTIONS PATELLO-FEMORAL® Osteoarthritis, traumatic arthriti; 28/03/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Spine Announces Mobi-C® Cervical Disc Seven-Year Follow-Up Data Published in International Journal of Spine Surgery; 26/04/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $7.60-Adj EPS $7.80; 16/04/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Announces FDA Clearance and First Surgical Case of the Persona® Trabecular Metal™ Tibia; 15/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- TunneLoc Tibial Fixation Device Product Usage: To provide fixation of soft tissue grafts within

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It has a 64.32 P/E ratio. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Savvy Mobile Medication Workstation, which provides a platform for hospital information systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold Omnicell, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Grp reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Serv Group Inc Inc accumulated 153,599 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.06% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Summit Creek Advsrs Limited has 2.56% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.25% or 22,035 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability holds 199 shares. Bogle Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership De accumulated 0.74% or 110,220 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 27,974 shares. Zacks reported 0.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% stake. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 37,747 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested in 61,321 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0.02% or 12,298 shares in its portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru accumulated 0% or 63 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has $16700 highest and $117 lowest target. $146.25’s average target is 8.78% above currents $134.45 stock price. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had 16 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. Evercore upgraded Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) rating on Monday, April 8. Evercore has “Outperform” rating and $145 target. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, September 18. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, July 30 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray.

