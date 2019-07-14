Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) EPS Estimated At $0.47; CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG ORDINARY SHARES (CAIAF) Shorts Raised By 22.22%

CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) had an increase of 22.22% in short interest. CAIAF’s SI was 4,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 22.22% from 3,600 shares previously. It closed at $33.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report $0.47 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 56.67% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. OMCL’s profit would be $19.37 million giving it 36.49 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Omnicell, Inc.’s analysts see 9.30% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.65% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $68.61. About 1.74M shares traded or 348.06% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold Omnicell, Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability accumulated 303,811 shares. 433,603 are owned by Invesco. Foundry Prtnrs Llc holds 0.11% or 35,352 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 1.35M shares. Tygh Capital Mngmt reported 57,458 shares stake. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 13,666 shares. Castleark stated it has 132,187 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 38,500 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh owns 161,273 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association has 9,884 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,044 shares. Miles Cap owns 0.18% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 2,526 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc invested in 4,000 shares. Paradigm Management Ny has 406,100 shares.

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It has a 73.77 P/E ratio. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Savvy Mobile Medication Workstation, which provides a platform for hospital information systems.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $361,804 activity. PETERSMEYER GARY S sold $59,155 worth of stock. 2,509 shares were sold by Taborga Jorge R., worth $161,237.

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. It currently has negative earnings. The firm covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

