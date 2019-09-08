Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Contrasting side by side

Both Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) are each other’s competitor in the Healthcare Information Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicell Inc. 79 3.63 N/A 0.93 80.70 Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 1 1.35 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Omnicell Inc. and Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicell Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 3.5% Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0.00% -63.1% -15.1%

Volatility & Risk

Omnicell Inc. has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s 0.1 beta is the reason why it is 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Omnicell Inc. are 2 and 1.5. Competitively, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Omnicell Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Omnicell Inc. and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicell Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Omnicell Inc.’s upside potential is 24.98% at a $91 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of Omnicell Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.5% of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.2% of Omnicell Inc. shares. Competitively, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. has 8.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omnicell Inc. 6.67% -14.86% -6.56% 19.38% 28.56% 22.81% Streamline Health Solutions Inc. -0.74% -11.18% 25% 8% 0.37% 66.67%

For the past year Omnicell Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Summary

Omnicell Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Savvy Mobile Medication Workstation, which provides a platform for hospital information systems. The company also provides OmniLinkRx, a prescription routing system; WorkflowRx, an automated pharmacy storage, retrieval, and packaging system; Central and Satellite Pharmacy Manager, an automated pharmacy storage and retrieval system; Controlled Substance Management, a controlled substance inventory management system; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications. In addition, it offers Omnicell Supply Management System, which automates the management and dispensing of medical and surgical supplies; Omnicell Tissue Center, which manages the chain of custody for bone and tissue specimens; OptiFlex MS that manages medical and surgical supplies; OptiFlex SS, a module for the perioperative areas; OptiFlex CL, a module for the cardiac catheterization lab and other procedure areas. Further, Omnicell, Inc. offers Mach4 Pharma Systems Medimat, a robotic dispensing system for handling the stocking and retrieval of medications; IV Solutions; software; and consumable medication blister cards, packaging equipment, and ancillary products and services to institutional pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Omnicell Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Omnicell, Inc. in 2001. Omnicell, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It offers computer software-based solutions through its Looking Glass platform, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company also provides patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care through individual workflows comprising clinical analytics, operating room management, physician portal, and care coordination; and health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include Web-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query. In addition, the company provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. It sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.