Omnicell Common (OMCL) Holder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Trimmed Position as Stock Value Rose; Wellington Management Group Llp Upped Gartner (IT) Stake by $2.19 Million

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc Common (OMCL) by 35.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 161,273 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04 million, down from 251,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.48% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.25. About 991,424 shares traded or 147.61% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 14,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.11 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $171.04. About 331,869 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 15/05/2018 – Gartner Says Pressure Is On Marketers to Think Big, Execute Smart and Deliver Growth; 21/03/2018 – CA Technologies Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites; 08/05/2018 – Sailthru Named to Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for the Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 11/05/2018 – Yellowfin ranked among the Top 5 analytics platforms across all 15 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business; 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 26/04/2018 – Weka.IO is Named Cool Vendor by Gartner; 05/04/2018 – lsolation is a Key Preventative Strategy in Gartner’s Adaptive Security Architecture for Attack Protection, Report States; 14/05/2018 – Media Alert: Gartner Announces Digital Marketing Conference 2018; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 2.23M shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $415.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Inc accumulated 1,530 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp owns 138 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc owns 0.86% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 21,244 shares. Capital Guardian Comm stated it has 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Sequoia Fin Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Old Bank In holds 0.01% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) or 1,757 shares. 10,000 are owned by Howland Management Limited Liability Com. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,961 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 10,053 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 11,659 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 25,899 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.06% or 170,897 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,983 shares. Whittier Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 634 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 98,989 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 5,729 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 11,191 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 430,698 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Synovus Corporation invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 1,658 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 65,386 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Stifel has 0.05% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 225,292 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc invested in 19,000 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Gp Plc has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Connors Investor Svcs owns 0.54% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 48,763 shares. Strs Ohio holds 42,800 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc has 61,815 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 21,490 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 1,835 shares.