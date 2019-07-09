Omnicell Com (OMCL) Shares Rose While Oak Ridge Investments Cut Stake by $11.33 Million; Norfolk Southern Crp (NSC) Valuation Rose While Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position by $59.38 Million

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Crp (NSC) by 99.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 59 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 6,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Crp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $198.94. About 943,618 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (OMCL) by 32.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 141,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, down from 435,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $85.47. About 252,043 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $932,974 activity. Shares for $571,170 were sold by JOHNSTON DAN S on Monday, January 14. Another trade for 2,509 shares valued at $161,237 was made by Taborga Jorge R. on Friday, February 1.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 20,509 shares to 289,705 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 16,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc Com (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc reported 13,666 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 0.01% stake. Kennedy Capital Mgmt holds 0.48% or 250,266 shares. Redwood Ltd Liability Corporation owns 225,476 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Millrace Asset Group Inc Inc holds 15,904 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 303,811 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp accumulated 4.04 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Co reported 797 shares stake. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 1,159 shares. Monroe National Bank & Trust Mi has 25,943 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Hsbc Plc has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Rmb Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 25,638 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc holds 19,016 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Management has invested 0.95% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 45.46 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew had sold 519 shares worth $94,117.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.31% or 60,688 shares. M&R Mgmt has invested 1.67% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Marathon Cap invested in 1,405 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Tarbox Family Office Inc has 151 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Amica Mutual Ins Com invested in 0.22% or 9,267 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 0.04% or 31,245 shares. Smith Salley And Associate holds 0.2% or 6,774 shares. Jolley Asset Management Ltd owns 1,530 shares. Rowland & Commerce Invest Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Freestone Capital Com invested in 6,226 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Holderness Invs accumulated 1,327 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Waters Parkerson & Lc holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 106,323 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 190,398 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66M for 17.39 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 1A Etf by 30,819 shares to 169,837 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Intl Small Cap Etf (SCHC) by 11,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,426 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).