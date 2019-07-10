Omnicell Com (OMCL) Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding; As Nuvasive (NUVA) Market Valuation Rose, United Services Automobile Association Upped Its Stake by $1.76 Million

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (OMCL) by 34.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 8,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 24,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 235,655 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 108.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 31,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,442 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 28,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 300,985 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 22.52% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 26/03/2018 – We believe this adds conviction to our “reset” thesis for $NUVA as they clean house from a previously very aggressive accounting team. Extremely bearish, over the next 2 quarters. $NUVA; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive Sees FY Adj EPS $2.44-Adj EPS $2.47; 16/05/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors SOLAS 2018, Hosts Workshop On Latest Lateral Innovations; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 19/03/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® vuepoint® ii oct system | K180198 | 03/15/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.44 TO $2.47, EST. $2.46; 02/05/2018 – NuVasive $NUVA will continue to fall in future periods. Competition has caught up with them and their procedures/products have lost their competitive edge. Accounting issues we pointed out were a harbinger; 26/03/2018 – At NuVasive $NUVA, Newly appointed CFO Rajesh Asarpota now takes over chief accounting officer position from what looks like to be recently terminated Jereme Sylvain (held position for less than 2 years); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds NuVasive, Exits Penumbra; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 45C

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 43,892 shares to 101,853 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 310,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,207 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

More notable recent NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NuVasive To Participate As Global Partner At 12th Annual Society Of Lateral Access Surgery Meeting – PRNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NuVasive names J. Christopher Barry as CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on October 19, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NuVasive LessRay® Platform Wins Top Honor At 2019 Edison Awards… – PRNewswire” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NUVA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NUVA shares while 83 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 64.78 million shares or 21.83% more from 53.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.47% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.02% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Dupont Cap Management Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Azimuth Lc owns 20,701 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0% or 22 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.05% or 19,452 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.25M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). United Automobile Association reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 79,540 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37M for 45.18 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $932,974 activity. JOHNSTON DAN S had sold 8,902 shares worth $571,170. Taborga Jorge R. sold $161,237 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) on Friday, February 1.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogenomics Inc Com New (NASDAQ:NEO) by 17,550 shares to 35,455 shares, valued at $725,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fair Isaac Corp Com (NYSE:FICO) by 4,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Esco Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ESE).