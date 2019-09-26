Omni Partners Llp Upped Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) by $45.46 Million as Stock Price Declined; Assurant (AIZ) Stock Price Rose While Adage Capital Partners Gp Lowered Stake

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 23,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 528,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.18 million, down from 552,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $127.16. About 137,831 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS ASSURANT INC.’S SHELF RATINGS, RATES SR NOTES; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Rev $1.64B; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 413,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.12M, up from 635,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $111.56. About 161,747 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp stated it has 117,771 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Water Island Cap Lc invested in 3.39% or 657,908 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada holds 177 shares. Menora Mivtachim owns 14,800 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Oakworth Cap reported 520 shares stake. Ghp Invest Advsr reported 4,210 shares. Alpine Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 100,000 shares. 31,270 are held by Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt Limited. Gabelli And Advisers Incorporated invested in 263,459 shares or 3.12% of the stock. Lenox Wealth invested in 65 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 5,490 shares. Cap Fund Management holds 11,456 shares.

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 61.32% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $104.53 million for 18.59 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.

