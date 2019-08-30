Omni Partners Llp Upped Its Holding in Magellan Health (MGLN) by $7.96 Million; Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Stake in Ebay (EBAY) by $3.93 Million as Share Value Rose

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 106,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 748,308 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.82M, up from 642,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 7.19 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company's stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36 million, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $62.6. About 83,536 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Gp has 13,966 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Ltd accumulated 87,940 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of accumulated 3,400 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division holds 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 87 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 11,593 shares. Swiss Bancshares has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 44,200 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 119 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 27 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 25,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc reported 5,800 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 8,900 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd stated it has 287,567 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 8,211 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated reported 1,968 shares.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "StreetInsider Deal Watch 08/16 – StreetInsider.com" on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Should Value Investors Buy Magellan Health (MGLN) Stock? – Nasdaq" on July 22, 2019.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,412 shares to 96,416 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 55,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,495 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 9,489 shares. Bogle Mgmt Ltd Partnership De stated it has 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp reported 4.10M shares stake. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department invested in 1,360 shares. Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 9.15 million shares. Aimz Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.26% or 10,139 shares. Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.28% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 40,153 shares. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The New York-based Amer International Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Gru Public Limited has invested 0.12% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bb&T has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 2,481 shares. 6,761 were accumulated by Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 25,792 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank & Tru stated it has 741 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "5 Reasons Investors Love eBay – The Motley Fool" on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "TripAdvisor (TRIP) Misses Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq" on August 14, 2019.

