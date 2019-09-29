Omni Partners Llp Stake in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Has Increased as Stock Price Declined; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Raised Position in Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 17,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 90,837 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.05 million, up from 73,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.21. About 247,987 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 239,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 5.11 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.70M, up from 4.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.42 million market cap company. It closed at $3.65 lastly. It is down 4.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $490.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 47,550 shares to 480,900 shares, valued at $27.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 55,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 814,000 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hudbay +6% as Rosemont mine wins final permit needed for construction – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Hudbay Minerals Inc.â€™s (TSE:HBM) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hudbay Announces Discovery of a New Deposit with High-Grade Zinc and High-Grade Gold Intersections Between the Chisel North and Lalor Mines – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hudbay Announces Plans for Early Works Program at Rosemont and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hudbay Minerals: Where’s The Beef? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 25, 2019.