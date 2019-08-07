Omni Partners Llp Stake in Magellan Health (MGLN) Has Boosted by $7.96 Million as Share Value Rose; Lvz Advisors Lowered Gentex (GNTX) Holding by $2.08 Million as Valuation Rose

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36 million, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.06. About 223,233 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 1.15 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Shares for $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. Another trade for 15 shares valued at $314 was made by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28. Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of stock or 120 shares. Shares for $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). The New York-based Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 102,681 shares. 499,752 were accumulated by Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 35,640 shares. Adage Prtnrs Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.45 million shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of holds 0% or 18,300 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 22,752 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 202,980 shares. Dumont Blake Advisors owns 39,025 shares. Cambridge Rech Inc accumulated 0.01% or 65,807 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 49,546 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 1.25M shares.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.35M for 16.19 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVE) by 55,680 shares to 341,527 shares, valued at $38.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi by 288,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American Axle (AXL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “41 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Penske Automotive (PAG) Lags Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Meritor (MTOR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.