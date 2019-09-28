Omni Partners Llp Raised Its Stake in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) as Stock Declined; As Targa Res Com (TRGP) Stock Declined, Holder Penbrook Management Has Raised Position

Penbrook Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 10,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 1.11M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 413,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.12 million, up from 635,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 322,915 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 112,506 shares. Carlson Cap LP reported 230,000 shares stake. Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,697 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 161,791 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lc. Nwq Inv Management Co Ltd has 1.97% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Herald Investment Mngmt reported 192,270 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 13 shares. Bluecrest Cap holds 0.28% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 35,871 shares. Raymond James And Associate has 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). The Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.03% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 169,059 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 7,507 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation owns 140,135 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Pitcairn has invested 0.02% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 50,693 shares. Freestone Cap Holdg Ltd Liability Co owns 35,242 shares. Alps holds 0.05% or 181,871 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 7,764 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Monetary Management Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Westpac Bk stated it has 17,369 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsr Ltd Llc reported 638 shares stake. Parkside National Bank & Trust owns 6,599 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. West Family Invests holds 0.47% or 47,178 shares. 1.29 million were reported by Raymond James And Associate. Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 63 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Camarda Fincl Advsr Lc invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Jane Street Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

