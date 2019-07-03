Omni Partners Llp Maintains Stake in Magellan Health (MGLN); Flow Traders Us Raised Its Position in Baidu (BIDU) by $503,152

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 2.43M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36 million, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $73.42. About 78,113 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 26,062 shares to 29,158 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 3.99M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,149 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Ex (TIPZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Voya Inv Management Lc has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Snow Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.88% or 212,324 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Strs Ohio reported 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Cibc Asset Mgmt has 3,098 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Oak Associates Limited Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 5,110 shares. Alpine Management reported 14,559 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability has 66,885 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 8,158 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 17,589 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 46,666 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc owns 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 4,323 shares.