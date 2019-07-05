Omni Partners Llp Lifted Red Hat (RHT) Holding by $48.24 Million as Share Price Rose; Private Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $478,820 as Market Value Rose

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 64.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 265,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 673,841 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.11 million, up from 408,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 789,637 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Today Announced That The Company’s Subsidiary Amazon Hemp Has Been Given The Go Ahead And Funding Facil; 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market; 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers t; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids; 10/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL – HYDRO OWNS 51 PERCENT OF ALBRAS, REMAINING 49 PERCENT IS OWNED BY NIPPON AMAZON ALUMINIUM CO. LTD; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q EPS $3.27

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Ltd Liability Com owns 3,113 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies has 4,535 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vestor Capital Limited reported 1,363 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 640,658 shares stake. Baltimore reported 6,762 shares stake. Stanley stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kemnay Advisory Svcs holds 7.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,248 shares. Hilton Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 6,544 shares. Highland Management owns 1.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,454 shares. Stillwater Investment Lc stated it has 4,159 shares or 3.03% of all its holdings. Benin Mngmt Corporation holds 1,413 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 77,862 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,343 shares. Prudential Fin accumulated 606,660 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 295,095 shares. Fairfax Financial Limited Can reported 10,200 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk accumulated 0.11% or 158,403 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Com reported 792,453 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio owns 70,108 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 7,728 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance holds 134,185 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 0.47% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 5.11M shares. First In reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 14,748 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Company reported 22,500 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). West Oak Cap reported 42 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1.07 million shares.