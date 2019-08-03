Omni Partners Llp Increased Its Position in Red Hat (RHT) by $48.24 Million; Veritable LP Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $407,620 as Shares Declined

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 229 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 13,159 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.43M, up from 12,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes — Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier Bardem Set to Star and Executive Produce; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- FROM WEDNESDAY, PRIME MEMBER BENEFITS EXPAND TO ADDITIONAL 121 WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES ACROSS 12 STATES, INCLUDING COLORADO AND TEXAS; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is showing its commitment to growing its grocery business, accounting experts say; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Bill Gates is glad Amazon is getting into health care – but cautions it’s complicated; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good; 27/04/2018 – Amazon raised the price for its Prime service from $99 to $119 per year – but will customers continue their subscriptions?; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos seized the top spot on Forbes’ 32nd Annual World Billionaires List for the first time. via @cnbctech

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 64.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 265,079 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 673,841 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.11M, up from 408,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 13,358 shares to 8,724 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 14,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,662 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).