Omni Partners Llp Has Lifted Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holding by $2.30 Million as Market Value Declined; As Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) Stock Declined, Proshare Advisors Boosted Its Stake

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 301,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.54 million, up from 965,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 3.17 million shares traded or 39.20% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 17,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 90,837 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.05 million, up from 73,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 400,590 shares traded or 15.72% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 473,835 shares stake. Midas Mngmt Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 56,250 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.12% or 204,578 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 143,926 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 799,367 shares. Paloma Prns Management owns 431,237 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding stated it has 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Green Street Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 88,600 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). American Century Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 1.35 million shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc stated it has 4.16M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Citigroup Inc owns 88,920 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 83,941 shares to 608,070 shares, valued at $42.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $144,090 activity.