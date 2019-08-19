Omni Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Position in Magellan Health (MGLN) by $7.96 Million; Apple (AAPL) Holder 1St Source Bank Lifted Stake by $438,291 as Market Value Rose

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36 million, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.78. About 21,807 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in Hawai’i; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 74,707 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19 million, up from 72,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $211.92. About 10.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 18/04/2018 – Apple Faces the Music — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 01/05/2018 – Apple Investors Await Outlook on iPhone, Overseas Cash — Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 07/03/2018 – APPLE – IN 2017, CO DIRECTED SUPPLIERS TO REMOVE 10 SMELTERS AND REFINERS NOT WILLING TO PARTICIPATE IN, OR COMPLETE, THIRD PARTY AUDIT IN GIVEN TIMELINES; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,483 shares to 24,537 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,299 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 62,517 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 1.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Saturna Cap Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 615,589 shares. Btim invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cidel Asset holds 0.05% or 4,545 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership stated it has 254,770 shares or 4.24% of all its holdings. First Business Financial has invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brave Asset owns 27,716 shares. 517,002 were accumulated by Artisan Partners Partnership. Cleararc Incorporated invested 3.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eulav Asset Mngmt invested 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). King Luther Mngmt Corporation reported 2.00 million shares stake. Penobscot Inv Management Co Inc holds 2.27% or 56,465 shares. Hourglass Limited Liability reported 49,016 shares stake. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, AAPL, AZO – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Big Tech Stocks to Watch on Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IVE, AAPL, IBM, CMCSA: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, AAPL, RNG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 08/02 – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Magellan Health (MGLN) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MGLN vs MOH: Which Health Insurance Stock is Placed Better? – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan up 4% as sale process advances – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.