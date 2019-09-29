Omni Partners Llp Has Lifted Holding in Magellan Health (MGLN) by $17.88 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Has Raised by Horan Capital Advisors Llc

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 119.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 241,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 444,262 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.98 million, up from 202,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $61.97. About 135,354 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Boosts Repurchase Authorization to $400M, With $245.9M Remaining as of Thursday; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 22/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGLN); 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35

Horan Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 152.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 10,618 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 4,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Natl Bank reported 70,295 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns holds 0.43% or 41,038 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Company holds 87,767 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) reported 78,098 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Pa accumulated 0.69% or 59,942 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cullen Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,900 shares. Greatmark Investment has 2,751 shares. 28,296 are owned by Perkins Coie Tru. Fdx Advisors Inc reported 24,661 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 3.16M shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Psagot House Ltd reported 19,250 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Lc holds 0.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 69,572 shares. Essex Service accumulated 26,233 shares. The Connecticut-based Northeast Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Horan Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $224.00 million and $148.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 11,283 shares to 93,573 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 23.27 million shares or 0.30% more from 23.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 110,800 are held by Bridgeway Mngmt. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 0% or 11,642 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 16,318 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 5,110 were accumulated by Oak Assoc Limited Oh. Dean Cap Mgmt stated it has 20,945 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Co reported 39,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company accumulated 577,399 shares. Moreover, Omni Ptnrs Llp has 1.74% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Neuberger Berman Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 6,687 were reported by Waratah Cap Advsrs. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 57,207 shares in its portfolio.