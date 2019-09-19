Omni Partners Llp Has Increased By $54.92 Million Its Wellcare Health (WCG) Holding; Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Raised Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Stake By $7.09 Million

Omni Partners Llp increased Wellcare Health (WCG) stake by 984.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Omni Partners Llp acquired 192,693 shares as Wellcare Health (WCG)’s stock rose 12.18%. The Omni Partners Llp holds 212,267 shares with $60.51M value, up from 19,574 last quarter. Wellcare Health now has $13.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $270.61. About 221,894 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – AWARDED 5-YR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MANAGED CARE SERVICES TO MEDICAID-ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARIES IN STATE OF FLORIDA; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) stake by 2.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brandes Investment Partners Lp acquired 1.77 million shares as Cemex Sab De Cv (CX)’s stock declined 22.27%. The Brandes Investment Partners Lp holds 63.87M shares with $271.23 million value, up from 62.10M last quarter. Cemex Sab De Cv now has $6.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 1.96M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUIREMENTS FROM U.S. JUSTICE DEPT OVER ITS OPERATIONS IN COLOMBIA, OTHER JURISDICTIONS; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – SHOULD RECOVER MOST OF PENT-UP DEMAND CAUSED BY ADVERSE WEATHER TO BE RECOVERED DURING REST OF YEAR; 18/03/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC – VINCENT PAUL PIEDAD RETIRES AS TREASURER & CFO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX LATAM SEES MID-TERM INVESTMENT PIPELINE OF $22B: MUGUIRO; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX Decides Not to Pursue Capital Increase Proposal as Previously Announced, at Upcoming Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V., and Certain Officers – CX; 26/04/2018 – Cemex’s First Quarter Profit Falls; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – FOR REST OF 2018, EXPECT FAVORABLE CONSOLIDATED VOLUMES AND IMPROVING PRICING DYNAMICS IN MOST MARKETS; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms CEMEX at ‘BB-‘; Outlook Remains Positive

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $34600 highest and $307 lowest target. $318’s average target is 17.51% above currents $270.61 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stephens on Monday, September 9 to “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Natixis holds 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 17,911 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp reported 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Indexiq Llc holds 180,628 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 168,642 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Diamond Hill Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 2 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 221 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication invested 0.06% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 87,355 shares. 141 were reported by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.03% or 42,336 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com accumulated 4,094 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0.19% or 175,919 shares in its portfolio.

