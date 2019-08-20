Omni Partners Llp Has Boosted Holding in Red Hat (RHT) by $48.24 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile; Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (CMCO) Holder Cortina Asset Management Lowered Position by $10.02 Million

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 64.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 265,079 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 673,841 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.11 million, up from 408,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (CMCO) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 294,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 224,410 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, down from 518,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $787.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 16,362 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN HAS BEEN AMENDED TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expects 1Q Rev to Grow 7%-9% Including FX Benefit; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TERMINATION OF CO’S RIGHTS AGREEMENT, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 18, 2019; 16/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 5C/SHR FROM 4C, EST. 4C; 07/03/2018 Columbus McKinnon Opens New Entertainment Training Center of Excellence at Rock Lititz; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Franklin Inc reported 0.29% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bokf Na reported 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc holds 0.02% or 2,418 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.06% or 41,380 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Ltd has 0.05% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 770 were reported by Guardian Tru Co. Swiss Bancshares holds 590,115 shares. Profund Advsrs invested in 3,803 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Paloma Management reported 19,904 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bridgeway Cap Management invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Andra Ap holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 35,900 shares. Twin Securities Inc holds 24.75% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 255,167 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 183,723 shares to 269,761 shares, valued at $13.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 18,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).