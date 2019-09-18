Omers Administration Upped Stake in Allstate (ALL); As Target (TGT) Share Value Rose, Boyar Asset Management Decreased Its Position

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 5,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,458 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 25,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 3.17M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 783.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 90,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 102,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.57 million, up from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $107.94. About 1.71M shares traded or 13.53% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer And Communication holds 4,984 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Montag A And Associate accumulated 2,790 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 958 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 44 are owned by Tompkins Fincl. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.09% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Hills Fincl Bank & reported 0.47% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Putnam Fl Invest Management has invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Qci Asset Mgmt New York invested in 250 shares. 4,809 were reported by Ashfield Cap Partners Llc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 21,725 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 2,360 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Daiwa Group Inc reported 13,309 shares stake. Cibc Mkts has 80,956 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1.52M are held by Parametric Portfolio Assoc. The Washington-based Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,400 shares to 48,700 shares, valued at $8.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 88,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Bluegreen Vacations Corp.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78M for 22.92 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

