Omers Administration Upped Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding; Choicepoint (CPS) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Choicepoint Inc (CPS) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 78 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 73 cut down and sold their holdings in Choicepoint Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 16.56 million shares, down from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Choicepoint Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 43 Increased: 61 New Position: 17.

Omers Administration Corp increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 0.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp acquired 3,965 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 1.07 million shares with $123.60 million value, up from 1.06M last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $99.01B valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.72M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 6.90% above currents $115.3 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and $125 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13.

Omers Administration Corp decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 19,492 shares to 183,253 valued at $223.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 63,953 shares and now owns 1.48M shares. Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) was reduced too.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “5 reasons why UPS will finally deliver outperformance for investors – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS’s Venture Arm Makes Minority Investment In Autonomous Truck Company TuSimple – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Customers To Benefit From No Residential Surcharges During 2019 Holiday Shipping Season – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Counselors has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sumitomo Life Insurance Company reported 0.3% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp invested 0.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 1,857 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Automobile Association reported 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Advantage Inc has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 82,088 were accumulated by Natixis. Sky Inv Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 40,384 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Avalon Advsrs holds 180,393 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.19% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 276,777 shares. First Retail Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 13,081 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com reported 0.18% stake. Pnc Financial Services Grp has 0.15% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1.36M shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division holds 0.28% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 92,553 shares.

More notable recent Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 75% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CPS) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Axle & Manufacturing leads consumer gainers; SunOpta among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iconix Brand leads consumer gainers; Fossil Group and Adecoagro among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Trellus Management Company Llc holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. for 25,000 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 1.28 million shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. has 0.63% invested in the company for 119,181 shares. The Illinois-based Cna Financial Corp has invested 0.5% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 326,946 shares.