Omers Administration Trimmed Its Visa (V) Position as Market Value Rose; Revlon (REV) Shareholder Mittleman Brothers Has Trimmed Position

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 181,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.66 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.46M, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 83,944 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 27.17% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.74% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 19/04/2018 – REVLON – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT EXISTING $400 MLN TRANCHE UNDER EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BECAME A SENIOR SECURED LAST IN, FIRST OUT TRANCHE; 19/04/2018 – REVLON – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, NEW $41.5 MLN SENIOR SECURED FIRST IN, LAST OUT TRANCHE WAS ESTABLISHED UNDER AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Revlon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Revlon appoints Debra Perelman CEO; 23/05/2018 – Revlon Appoints Its First Female CEO, Debra Perelman — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – REVLON SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF PRODUCTS CORPORATION’S ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Transworld, Revlon, Community Health; 23/05/2018 – REVLON NAMES DEBRA PERELMAN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Reports Wider Net Loss, Beats on Revenue; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES REVLON CONSUMER PRODUCTS CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 173,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.83M, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $179.24. About 5.33 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54 million and $147.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold REV shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 7.04 million shares or 8.40% less from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Carroll Financial Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 2,799 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 49,178 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 775 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0% or 2,370 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 10,651 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 548,588 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 32,379 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 1.09M shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt owns 18,982 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp owns 18,463 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $18.10 million activity.

Analysts await Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.71 EPS, up 53.90% or $0.83 from last year’s $-1.54 per share. After $-1.20 actual EPS reported by Revlon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.83% EPS growth.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.69 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,870 are owned by Hgk Asset Mgmt. Callahan Advsr Ltd has 0.24% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cap Planning Advsrs Limited Company, California-based fund reported 34,211 shares. 3,068 are owned by First Natl Bank Of Omaha. Tiemann Investment Limited holds 0.4% or 3,396 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,203 shares. Baltimore stated it has 2.38% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hl Services Ltd Llc accumulated 89,939 shares. Nomura Holding Inc invested in 0.03% or 39,687 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd holds 0.03% or 18,903 shares. Provise Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.5% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Swiss Retail Bank reported 6.61M shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk Corp holds 638,926 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sadoff Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has 2,894 shares. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 119,056 shares or 1.07% of the stock.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 747,900 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $16.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 19,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).