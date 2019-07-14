Omers Administration Raised United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $339,815; Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Market Valuation Rose While Iridian Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $223.24 Million

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 2,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.47 million, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 45190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 2.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.94M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.15 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $91.55. About 1.70 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 313,145 shares to 3.86 million shares, valued at $179.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 261,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Uncertainty Around United Tech’s Merger Is A Good Moment To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Fake Meat Battle, Grubhub, Slack, Apple And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Remember Your History When It Comes to United Technologies Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prodigious props: Collins Aerospace receives additional C-130 NP2000 propeller upgrade and support awards from US Air National Guard, US Navy – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Proffitt Goodson Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,267 shares. Intact Inv Inc holds 0.29% or 62,000 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.44% or 194,194 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Inc has invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kcm Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Buckingham Capital Management reported 0.16% stake. Oregon-based Pioneer Trust Bancshares N A Or has invested 1.64% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Foster Motley Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 64,800 shares. Middleton And Ma owns 94,901 shares. Allstate accumulated 37,073 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bell Bancorporation reported 1,758 shares. 1,766 were reported by Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust invested 0.89% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% or 4,934 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. The insider Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock or 862 shares.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 306,024 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $295.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 224,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Packard Co.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jul 12, 2019 – Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) CFO Scott A Hill Sold $3.1 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 10,932 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Fin Consultants owns 3,656 shares. Bangor National Bank & Trust holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 25,389 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 13,206 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Japan-based Nomura Asset Management Limited has invested 0.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Communications Of Oklahoma has 12,525 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 12,209 shares. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0.21% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.05% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Capital World reported 17.73M shares stake. 89,135 are held by Stralem And. Da Davidson And accumulated 5,212 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gp One Trading LP invested in 1,329 shares or 0% of the stock. Hills Savings Bank & Tru reported 67,669 shares stake.