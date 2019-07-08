Omers Administration Position in Waters (WAT) Trimmed by $624,000 as Shares Declined; As Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Valuation Declined, Ironwood Investment Counsel Increased Its Stake by $1.10 Million

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $217.11. About 330,158 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress such as Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Kildee, Waters, Scott and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 29/05/2018 – Waters DART QDa System with LivelD Software lnstantly Assesses Food Quality and Authenticity; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 274.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,080 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 129,398 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Info Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – AMG Names Dalton as CEO Replacing Longtime Leader Sean Healey; 18/04/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds OCI, Exits REA Group; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 29/05/2018 – AMG Announces that Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG CITES ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE FOR SHUTDOWN; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers Names Nathaniel Dalton CEO; 25/04/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Schedule for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release; 29/05/2018 – AMG TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOME TANTALUM MINING OPS IN BRAZIL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Grp Inc stated it has 0.17% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% stake. The Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2,792 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & holds 0.03% or 215,167 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Co holds 1.28M shares. Clarkston Cap Limited Co reported 749,125 shares. 40 were reported by Timber Creek Mngmt Limited Liability. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.19% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Barr E S & accumulated 1.79% or 161,382 shares. Washington Trust Bank, Washington-based fund reported 42 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 41,146 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Geode Mngmt Ltd holds 820,490 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp invested in 0.01% or 6,892 shares.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Us (FNDF) by 122,115 shares to 11,395 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,309 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,615 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt. Carroll Fincl reported 80 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 4,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt accumulated 3,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Huntington Bancshares stated it has 55 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 2,018 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 148,648 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Company invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cornerstone has 625 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 197,030 shares. 26,662 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Ajo Lp holds 186,568 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 6,400 are held by Provident Invest Mgmt Inc.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 47,600 shares to 62,200 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 21,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59M for 25.72 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. $4.60 million worth of stock was sold by Harrington Michael C on Wednesday, January 30. $6.28 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by BEAUDOUIN MARK T on Friday, January 25. 10,000 shares were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F, worth $2.33 million. On Tuesday, February 5 Rae Elizabeth B sold $2.51M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 10,800 shares. King Ian sold $5.25M worth of stock. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180.