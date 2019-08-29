Omers Administration Maintains Stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB); As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Rose, South Texas Money Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.06 Million

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 4.04 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.68M, up from 4.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 2.10M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 6,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 237,761 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.36 million, down from 244,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.12 million shares traded. The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mgmt Or has 0.35% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 22,887 shares. Cincinnati Ins Com holds 2.68% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 1.98 million shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.23% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability holds 398,098 shares. 512 were accumulated by Lifeplan Financial Group. Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0.12% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 4.31M shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.57% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). State Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.16% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Private Trust Na reported 43,486 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 388,367 shares. Raymond James Finance holds 483,950 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.19M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Incorporated owns 182,720 shares. Moreover, Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Fiera Capital reported 1.72% stake.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 261,259 shares to 5.53 million shares, valued at $305.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 104,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,899 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $7.88 million activity.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) by 32,740 shares to 749,850 shares, valued at $20.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 679,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).