Omers Administration Maintains Position in Rogers Communications (RCI); Tortoise Investment Management Position in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Decreased by $1.57 Million

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. It closed at $25.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 19,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.46M, up from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.52. About 381,429 shares traded or 5.00% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $382.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Ny Qlty (MYN) by 37,000 shares to 91,000 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 25,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 1.09 million shares to 4.94M shares, valued at $385.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 3.90M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).