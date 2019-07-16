Omers Administration Lowered Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding by $8.92 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Cypress Capital Group Raised Stake

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,572 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 17,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $308.76. About 889,381 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 185,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.90 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478.62M, down from 10.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.15. About 1.21M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,500 shares to 14,900 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 747,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 One-Stock Portfolios for Passive Investors – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Makes a Big Bet to Broaden Its Rail Business – The Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Business Partners Completes Acquisition of Ouro Verde – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Asset Management Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 4,193 shares to 30,953 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,038 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 STARS Stocks Smashing the Market (FANG Stocks, Too) – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Costco, AutoZone, Adobe, Oracle and Applied Materials are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe: A Picture-Perfect Digital Transformation Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.