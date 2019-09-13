Omers Administration Lifted Stake in Targa Res (TRGP) as Market Valuation Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Trimmed Position by $394,478

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 2,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 150,191 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.12 million, down from 153,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 27.01 million shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 30.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 336,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.53 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 1.91M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wills Financial Group Inc owns 53,862 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 4.39% or 4.43 million shares in its portfolio. California-based Lpl Financial Ltd Llc has invested 0.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mount Vernon Associates Inc Md holds 5.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 49,478 shares. Miller Investment Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sather Fincl holds 3.77% or 148,353 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 3.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 382,679 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 0.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westover Cap Ltd Co has 7,580 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 489,033 shares. Gruss And Communications Inc reported 6.18% stake. Parkside Bancorporation Trust invested in 0.78% or 18,037 shares. Indiana And Investment Management Com reported 15,121 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 354,667 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 27,309 shares to 245,621 shares, valued at $27.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 7,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,746 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated. First Republic Investment Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Hilltop stated it has 0.06% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Swiss National Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 746,300 shares. Blackrock holds 13.26 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Fort Washington Advisors Oh holds 0.07% or 168,213 shares. First Mercantile Trust Communication holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 20,798 shares. 3,708 are owned by Amer Intll Gp Incorporated. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 27,752 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Omers Administration has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).