Omers Administration Lifted Republic Svcs (RSG) Position; Venator Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding in Red Hat (RHT) by $3.89 Million

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 326.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 47,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 62,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, up from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 826,175 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Corbyn Invest Mgmt Inc Md has 10.08% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,730 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.57% or 649,470 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prtn LP owns 47,502 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Prudential holds 203,693 shares. Rwwm stated it has 45,412 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Management has 0.06% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 14,029 shares. Daiwa Group holds 0.01% or 9,396 shares. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 0.05% or 65,400 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 329,076 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.07% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Valmark Advisers Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 2,807 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 114,369 shares stake.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 295,016 shares to 943,841 shares, valued at $82.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 721,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 71,500 shares to 151,795 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 295,095 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prns Mngmt Com has 0.09% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 19,904 shares. 198,879 were accumulated by Bluemountain Mngmt Lc. Venator Limited holds 6.05% or 32,000 shares in its portfolio. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 150,029 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 4,276 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust holds 0.01% or 150 shares in its portfolio. 2,535 were reported by Maple Cap. Moreover, Assetmark Incorporated has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ls Investment Advisors Lc invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Massachusetts Ser Ma accumulated 0.01% or 77,393 shares. New York-based Cibc has invested 0.15% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Indexiq Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.56% or 480,140 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 28,484 shares.