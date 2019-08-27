Omers Administration Lifted Belmond LTD (BEL) Stake; Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Sellers Decreased By 62.04% Their Shorts

Omers Administration Corp increased Belmond Ltd (BEL) stake by 377.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp acquired 1.21M shares as Belmond Ltd (BEL)’s stock 0.00%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 1.53M shares with $39.43 million value, up from 319,800 last quarter. Belmond Ltd now has $ valuation. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M; 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) had a decrease of 62.04% in short interest. RKDA’s SI was 56,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 62.04% from 148,300 shares previously. With 118,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s short sellers to cover RKDA’s short positions. The SI to Arcadia Biosciences Inc’s float is 1.77%. The stock decreased 17.06% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 4.15M shares traded or 48.51% up from the average. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) has declined 66.07% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RKDA News: 19/03/2018 – Arcadia Biosciences Launches GoodWheat™ Consumer lngredient Brand; 30/05/2018 – SANTOS GLNG FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON A$400M ARCADIA PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 22/05/2018 – Animation Mag: Exclusive `Trollhunters’ Clip: Meet the New Kids in Arcadia; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT RESOURCES LTD PSC.AX – APPOINTED DRA TO PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES & UPFRONT DESIGN FOR ARCADIA LITHIUM PROJECT, ZIMBABWE; 20/03/2018 – Arcadia Data Launches Arcadia Enterprise; Sets New Standard for Analytics and Bl on Data Lakes; 17/04/2018 – Arcadia Biosciences Expands GoodWheat™ Portfolio with Reduced Gluten Wheat; 15/05/2018 – Arcadia Profit Plunges in Fresh Blow to Billionaire Green; 30/05/2018 – SANTOS – ARCADIA INVESTMENT IN ADDITION TO A$900 MLN INVESTORS INVESTING IN UPSTREAM DEVELOPMENTS IN MARANOA, WESTERN DOWNS, AMONG OTHERS THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Albert D. Bolles, Ph.D. Joins Arcadia Biosciences Board Of Directors

Omers Administration Corp decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 225,513 shares to 936,128 valued at $162.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) stake by 261,259 shares and now owns 5.53M shares. Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) was reduced too.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology trait company, develops traits that enhance food, feed, and fiber crops worldwide. The company has market cap of $51.20 million. The firm offers a suite of agricultural yield traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, herbicide tolerance, and heat tolerance traits, as well as yield and agronomic trait stacks primarily for food crops, such as corn, rice, wheat, and soybean. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides agricultural product quality traits comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of nutritional supplements, medical foods, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products.