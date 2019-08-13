Omers Administration Increases Stake in Republic Svcs (RSG); Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Decreased Stake in Facebook 30303 (FB) by $22.37 Million as Stock Price Rose

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 326.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 47,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 62,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, up from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 481,818 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Facebook 30303 (FB) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 134,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 154,815 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.81 million, down from 289,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook 30303 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $189.71. About 7.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – Facebook COO @sherylsandberg and CTO Mike Schroepfer closed out the first evening of #CodeCon 2018 last night – watch the full video and read the transcript of their interview with @karaswisher and @pkafka here; 18/05/2018 – The 1 trait that all Facebook employees share; 20/03/2018 – CTV.ca (CA): Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS BLOCKCHAIN GROUP TO BE RUN BY DAVID MARCUS; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SANDBERG WRITES IN BLOG POSTING ON SOCIAL NETWORK; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BANNED SITES THAT PRODUCED FAKE NEWS FROM ADVERTISING – ZUCKERBERG; 01/05/2018 – NIGERIA’S BUHARI COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge university fought academic at centre of Facebook user data scandal; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Amps Up Privacy Disclosures Amid Criticism

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Think About Republic Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:RSG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Republic Services (RSG) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Offers FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Republic Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services (RSG) Raises Quarterly Dividend 8% to $0.405; 1.9% Yield – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 1.09 million shares to 4.94M shares, valued at $385.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 3.90 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 140,175 shares to 14.31M shares, valued at $584.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) by 23,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.45 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,303 are owned by Kistler. Parkwood Limited Liability stated it has 51,404 shares. Harvey Cap Management invested in 0.72% or 9,000 shares. Annex Advisory Services Llc accumulated 1,419 shares. 1,230 are held by Lynch And Associates In. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 14,617 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 0.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,930 shares. Leonard Green Prns Limited Partnership owns 60,000 shares. 116,660 are held by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0.86% or 802,149 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 50,201 are owned by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. New Jersey-based Hamel has invested 1.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Williams Jones & Associate Limited Liability holds 208,786 shares.