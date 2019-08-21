Omers Administration Increases Position in Mitek Sys (MITK); Compass Minerals International (CMP) Holder Cove Street Capital Lowered Its Position by $4.60 Million

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International (CMP) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 85,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The hedge fund held 843,666 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.87 million, down from 928,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Compass Minerals International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.19. About 96,004 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The institutional investor held 250,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 213,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 113,588 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Company owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com accumulated 13,600 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 42 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Inv Advisers, a New York-based fund reported 105,720 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 51,988 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 7,027 shares. Amer Int Gp reported 21,385 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon owns 119,105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prescott Group Capital Limited Liability Company holds 616,225 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has 26 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Omers Administration Corp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 250,600 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 39,314 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 12,280 shares stake. M&T Bank Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 69,825 shares.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 18,700 shares to 134,300 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 78,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 950,950 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $469,087 activity. 305 shares were bought by GRANT RICHARD S, worth $16,458. Crutchfield Kevin S had bought 2,000 shares worth $98,920. Standen James D. also bought $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, May 13. WALKER LORI A had bought 700 shares worth $36,547 on Monday, May 13. Reece Joseph E bought $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Friday, May 10.