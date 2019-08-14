Omers Administration Increases Position in Mitek Sys (MITK); As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, Richard Bernstein Advisors Decreased Its Position by $4.25 Million

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The institutional investor held 250,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 213,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 200,937 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 34.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 80,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 152,303 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.18M, down from 232,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 29.37M shares traded or 30.99% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/04/2018 – ISRAEL INTEL SAYS IRAN HAS MISLED WORLD ON NUCLEAR PROGRAM: TV; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 5,378 shares to 24,916 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 402,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.37B for 9.92 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

