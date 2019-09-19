Omers Administration Holds Stake in Ameren (AEE); Marsico Capital Management Holds Position in Servicenow (NOW)

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 110.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 23,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 44,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.17 million, up from 21,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $264.33. About 646,040 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 1192.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 146,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 158,953 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10 million, up from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.43. About 362,278 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 50,300 shares to 42,800 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 88,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.64M shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold AEE shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe & Rusling invested in 0% or 177 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 143 shares. Burney owns 4,095 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited reported 25,790 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 123,073 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 399,472 shares stake. Dean Invest Limited Company stated it has 14,882 shares. 207,139 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Hussman Strategic Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested in 0.04% or 214,309 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.07% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Wedgewood Prns has invested 0.04% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). 3,257 were reported by Parkside Fin Financial Bank. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 25,950 shares stake.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 51,911 shares to 170,540 shares, valued at $62.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen Nv by 13,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,763 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).