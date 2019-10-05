Omers Administration Holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Upped by $6.50 Million as Stock Value Rose; Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Lowered Its Neogenomics (NEO) Position by $458,283

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 21,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 309,705 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80 million, down from 331,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 688,475 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 368.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.36 million, up from 353,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 14.73M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 02/04/2018 – Irving Azoff, Music Industry Power Player, Launches New Special Show Exclusively on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Net $289M; 19/03/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer and SiriusXM Agree to Five-Yr Extension; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q EPS 6c; 26/04/2018 – LIBERTY SIRIUSXM LSXMA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 29/03/2018 – SIRIUS MINERALS PLC – COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO PRODUCE FIRST POLYHALITE AND COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION ON TIME AND ON BUDGET; 06/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sirius Minerals’ losses widen, looks to China; 24/04/2018 – Sirius XM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD – JASON REDMAN MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR SIRIUS XM CANADA; 27/03/2018 – Masters 2018 Coverage Live on SiriusXM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.50, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold SIRI shares while 144 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 777.63 million shares or 13.57% less from 899.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 13,321 shares to 285,191 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluegreen Vacations Corp by 181,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,223 shares, and cut its stake in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (NYSE:PAC).

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 543,618 shares to 602,806 shares, valued at $27.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 13,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.15 million for 124.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.