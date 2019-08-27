Omers Administration Holding in Hanesbrands (HBI) Decreased by $79.06 Million; As Employers Holdings (EIG) Market Value Rose, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Boosted Holding by $923,640

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 23,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The hedge fund held 239,964 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, up from 216,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 20,067 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 80.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 4.39M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44 million, down from 5.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 1.47 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance

More notable recent Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Employers Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:EIG) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NGL Energy gets investment from EIG, FS Energy and Power Fund – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold EIG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.99 million shares or 4.51% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Management Ltd Company owns 25,563 shares. Piedmont Investment Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 8,250 shares. Vanguard Group owns 3.25 million shares. D E Shaw And Company Inc invested in 89,671 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research has 72,619 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Llc has 0% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 63,212 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Comm invested in 4,795 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). 10,544 were reported by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd owns 5,874 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt stated it has 12,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thb Asset holds 0.03% or 5,267 shares.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 53,287 shares to 112,013 shares, valued at $14.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 331,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 751,791 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. $147,350 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares were bought by Evans Gerald.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 831,391 shares to 5.73M shares, valued at $215.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).