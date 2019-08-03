Omers Administration Has Upped Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Holding by $348,048; Summit Creek Advisors Increases Position in Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT)

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 19,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 726,894 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47 million, up from 707,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 87,501 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 24/05/2018 – Venafi Names Ben Golub to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 05/03/2018 Golub Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 22/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Distribution of $0.32 Per Share and Announces Fiscal Year 2018; 09/04/2018 – Golub Cap BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 M in New Middle-Market Originations for Its Fiscal Yr 2018 2Q

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 35,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 478,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.07 million, up from 442,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boot Barn Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.60% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 2.00 million shares traded or 124.22% up from the average. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 3.3% of Boot Barn; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – ACQUIRED CERTAIN ASSETS OF LONE STAR WESTERN & CASUAL LLC; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 16/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 18,700 shares to 134,300 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 737,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).