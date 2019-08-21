Omers Administration Has Trimmed Stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by $84.87 Million; As Royce Value Tr (RVT) Share Price Were Volatile, Shaker Financial Services Has Increased Position

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 4.94 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385.99 million, down from 6.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 555,807 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 09/03/2018 – HUGO BOSS AG BOSSn.DE : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – DOREL INDUSTRIES INC Dllb.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$32 FROM C$31; 05/04/2018 – RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT: MARCH MUTUAL FUND NET SALES C$418M; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 24/05/2018 – RBC SEES PCL RATIO IN 25BPS-30BPS RANGE FOR REST OF 2018: CFO; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $31; 17/05/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 06/04/2018 – Financial Post: ‘Getting close to the bottom’: Housing affordability relief likely to be short-lived, says RBC; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 58,394 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 277,644 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 219,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 94,169 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy (BXMX) by 40,869 shares to 66,433 shares, valued at $877,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Income Strategy Fund I (PFN) by 160,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,736 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (NYSE:PHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shaker Fincl Lc holds 1.94% or 277,644 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest reported 92,929 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 1.49M shares. Coastline invested in 13,474 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Svcs Gru has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Benjamin F Edwards Inc accumulated 85,645 shares. Cls Invests Limited Com reported 357,161 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 52 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 263,498 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0% stake. Css Lc Il has invested 0.02% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Natl Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 77,594 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Moreover, 1607 Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Bessemer Gp Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 11,492 shares.