Omers Administration Has Trimmed Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $3.50 Million; Market Value Declined; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stake Maintained by Artemis Investment Management Llp

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 69,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.94 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297.21M, down from 6.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.64M shares traded or 14.85% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHIEF ECONOMIST JOHN SILVIA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 26/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources: Woods returning to Wells Fargo; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bitfinex finds Puerto Rico based Noble Bank after Wells Fargo exit – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 mln to resolve lawsuit related to sales scandal; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 49,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 599,233 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.50M, up from 549,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 4.07M shares traded or 0.93% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,758 are held by Cap Advisers Ltd Liability. Synovus Finance has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blair William Il invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Guardian Cap LP owns 11,530 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 613,150 are owned by Foundry Prns Ltd Liability. Cordasco Ntwk holds 0% or 67 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 24,038 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 0.12% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 18.63M shares. Farmers Merchants Invs owns 219 shares. 8 were reported by Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.08% or 57,056 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh reported 0% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0.01% or 480 shares.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 103,604 shares to 91,852 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SB) by 424,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,258 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Alibaba, Citizens Financial, FAANG Stocks And More – Benzinga” on October 21, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Presents At Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Financials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cisco, Citizens Financial And More – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 831,391 shares to 5.73M shares, valued at $215.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:BLMT).